08/16 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Heatwave themed show with Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Title, Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci for the NXT North American Title, Tony D’Angelo vs Santos Escobar in a Street Fight, Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Heatwave themed show with Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Title, Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci for the NXT North American Title, Tony D’Angelo vs Santos Escobar in a Street Fight, Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez, and more (32:53)…

Click here for the August 16 NXT 2.0 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.