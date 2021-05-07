05/07 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Throwback edition, Jimmy Uso returns, Cesaro faces Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the WWE Universal Championship, Tamina vs. Reginald, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, Carmella vs. Ruby Riott, ten-man tag

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Throwback edition, Jimmy Uso returns, Cesaro faces Seth Rollins to earn a shot at Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, Tamina vs. Reginald, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, Carmella vs. Ruby Riott, ten-man tag, and more (23:11)…

