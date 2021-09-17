WWE 205 Live preview: Three singles matches set for tonight’s show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.
-Valentina Feroz vs. Amari Miller.
-Malik Blade vs. Boa.
-Andre Chase vs. Trey Baxter.
Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members.
Be the first to comment