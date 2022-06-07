WWE Raw viewership and rating for the Hell in a Cell fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.872 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.497 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.42 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.948 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.903 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.766 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, second, and fourth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings behind only the NHL playoff game.. The June 7, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.64 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic.