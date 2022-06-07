NXT In Your House poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT In Your House event received a majority A grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote, and C finished third with 18 percent.

-30 percent of our voters gave Pretty Deadly vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Titles the best match of the night honors. Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, and Two Dimes vs. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro finished second with 21 percent of the vote, and Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship finished third with 16 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C+ grade, and I felt that the Grimes vs. Hayes match for the NXT North American Title was the best match, though I did enjoy the two matches that finished ahead of it in the reader poll. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. The results of the WWE Hell in a Cell poll will be available on Wednesday.