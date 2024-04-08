What's happening...

04/07 WrestleMania XL Night Two audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

April 8, 2024

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet), Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Jason Powell Jake Barnett, and Will Pruett review WWE WrestleMania XL night two: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with Bloodline Rules, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, and more (80:50)…

