04/07 WrestleMania XL Night Two audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet), Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Jason Powell Jake Barnett, and Will Pruett review WWE WrestleMania XL night two: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with Bloodline Rules, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, and more (80:50)…

Click here for the WrestleMania XL Night Two audio review.

