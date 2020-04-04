WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show results: Powell’s live review of the night one pre-show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show

Aired April 4, 2020 on WWE Network, FS1, and WWE social media pages

-Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg hosted the show while dressed in tuxedos at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. They touted Rob Gronkowski as the WrestleMania host and then spoke about the two-day event.

-The hosts indicated the night one will feature Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship, Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso in a three-way ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, Elias vs. King Corbin, and The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-A video package aired on the Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens match.

-After some advertising, the hosts spotlighted the WWE Women’s Tag Title match.

-The WWE Universal Championship match between Goldberg and Braun Strowman was discussed.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

