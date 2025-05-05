WWE Raw in Omaha, Q&A audio show, Bill Watts, Hiroshi Hase, Brooke Hogan, Chad Patton, Scott Armstrong, Orange Cassidy, Brad Maddox, Hook, Alicia Webb, Steve Mack, Jim Steele, Mr. Fuji, Dory Funk Sr., Stu Hart

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center. The show features Rusev returning to the ring for a match against Otis. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show will be available today exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Omaha, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Detroit, Thursday’s Collision taping in Detroit, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Dayton. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Watts is 86 today.

-Hiroshi Hase is 64 today.

-WWE referee Chad Patton is 48 today.

-Brooke Hogan is 37 today.

-WWE referee Scott Armstrong turned 66 on Sunday.

-Jim Steele (James Rocha) turned 58 on Sunday.

-Alicia Webb, who worked as Ryan Shamrock, turned 46 on Sunday.

-Orange Cassidy (James Cipperly) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Brad Maddox (Tyler Kluttz Warner) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Hook (Tyler Senerchia) turned 26 on Sunday.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) was born on May 4, 1934. He died at age 82 on August 28, 2016.

-The late Dory Funk Sr. was born on May 4, 1919. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on June 3, 1973.

-Steve “Monsta” Mack turned 45 on Saturday.

-Happy belated birthday to my brother Bryan, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

-The late Stu Hart was born on May 3, 1915. He died at age 88 on October 16, 2003.