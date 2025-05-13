WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the May 5 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The May 5 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.8 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 3.0 million global viewership listed for the April 28 episode.

Powell’s POV: The May 5 Raw finished fourth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing in the same spot the week before. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.