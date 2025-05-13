AEW announces six-show residency in Chicago

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce a six-show residency in Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

May 13, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago will host an exclusive multi-week residency of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, marking the first time in history that AEW has ever held a residency in Chicago.

The residency dates are as follows:

Wednesday, July 16 – AEW Dynamite

Thursday, July 17 – Special Taping of AEW Collision

Wednesday, July 23 – AEW Dynamite

Saturday, July 26 – AEW Collision

Wednesday, July 30 – AEW Dynamite

Thursday, July 31 – Special Live Edition of AEW Collision

“We are excited to bring AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision to the legendary Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom from July 16 – July 31” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “Our fans in Chicago have consistently proven that they are some of the most passionate AEW fans in the world, and we look forward to putting on an unforgettable series of events for them this July.”

Tickets for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, including a limited number of 6-day packages, will go on sale this Monday, May 19 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

Powell’s POV: The listed capacity for the venue is 5,000, though that’s not clear what the capacity if for a pro wrestling television event.