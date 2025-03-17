WWE Raw in Brussels, Q&A audio show, Samoa Joe, Billy Corgan, Brody King, Lollipop, Mark Lewin, Mark Canterbury, Steve Armstrong, Ken Doane, Brett DiBiase, MJF, JD McDonagh, Masayuki Naruse, Andrew Martin, Cora Combs, Moose Cholak, Gary Hart, Don Owen, Antonino Rocca, Iron Sheik

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live today from Brussels, Belgium at Forest National. The show features the first appearance by John Cena since he turned heel on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Join me for my live review as the show streams live this afternoon on Netflix at 2CT/3ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). There is a chance that the show will be delayed until Tuesday for the next few weeks due to the early Raw start time.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Brussels, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Omaha, Friday’s Smackdown in Bologna, and all of WWE’s European dates. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-NWA President Billy Corgan is 58 today.

-Samoa Joe (a/k/a Nuufolau Joel Seanoa) is 46 today.

-Former TNA performer Lollipop (a/k/a Jamie Lynne) is 46 today.

-Brody King (Nathan Blauvelt) is 38 today.

-The late Andrew “Test” Martin was born on March 17, 1975. He died of a drug overdose at age 33 on March 13, 2009.

-The late Cora Combs (Beulah Szostecki) was born on March 17, 1925. He died at age 88 on June 21, 2015.

-The late Moose Cholak (Edward Cholak) was born on March 17, 1930. He died of complications from a stroke at age 72 on October 31, 2002.

-Mark Lewin turned 88 on Sunday.

-Mark Canterbury turned 60 on Sunday. He worked as Henry Godwin in WWE and also worked as Shanghai Pierce in WCW.

-Steve Armstrong (Steve James) turned 60 on Sunday.

-Ken Doane turned turned 39 on Sunday. He is working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. He also wrestled as Kenny Dykstra and Spirit Squad Kenny.

-Brett DiBiase turned 37 on Sunday

-Gary Hart died of a heart attack at age 66 on March 16, 2008.

-The late Don Owen was born on March 16, 1912. The longtime Pacific Northwest Wrestling promoter died at age 90 on August 1, 2002.

-MJF (Maxwell Friedman) turned 29 on Saturday.

-Masayuki Naruse turned 52 on Saturday.

-JD McDonagh turned 36 on Saturday. He previously worked as Jordan Devlin.

-Antonino Rocca died on March 15, 1977 at age 55 after complications following a urinary infection.

-The late Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) was born on March 15, 1942. He died of cardiac arrest at age 81 on June 7, 2023.