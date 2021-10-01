What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The WWE Draft begins

October 1, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The WWE Draft begins.

-Edge returns.

-Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks.

-WWE Extreme Rules fallout.

Powell’s POV: The Draft will start on this episode and conclude on Monday’s Raw. Smackdown will be held  tonight in Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night audio reviews.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Thotless October 1, 2021 @ 5:20 pm

    “Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks.”

    Did they do a switch or send out the wrong info?

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.