WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The WWE Draft begins

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The WWE Draft begins.

-Edge returns.

-Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks.

-WWE Extreme Rules fallout.

Powell’s POV: The Draft will start on this episode and conclude on Monday’s Raw. Smackdown will be held tonight in Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night audio reviews.