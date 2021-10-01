ROH Notes: Jonathan Gresham to make a special announcement, ROH Wrestling television lineups, ROHStrong Podcast guest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Jonathan Gresham will be making a special announcement on Monday morning on the ROH YouTube page at 8CT/9ET

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show includes Alex Zayne and Taylor Rust vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, and Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide issuing an open challenge.

-The October 9 edition of the ROH Wrestling television show has Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Bandido and Rey Horus, and “Soldiers of Savagery” Moses and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle and Dak Draper.

-Chelsea Green vs. Ashley Vox will stream on ROH’s Women’s Division Wednesday online show.

-Joe Hendry will be Kevin Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on Rok-C defending the ROH Women’s World Championship on independent shows, Flip Gordon being treated for his storyline “retrograde amnesia” by PJ Black, and Eck’s response to Beer City Bruiser complaining about Caprice Coleman eliminating him from the Honor Rumble at Death Before Dishonor.