10/01 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Street Fight, Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton, Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne to qualify for the Triple Threat match for the vacant X Division Title, Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James brawl

October 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Street Fight, Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton, Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne to qualify for the Triple Threat match for the vacant X Division Title, Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James brawl, and more (20:00)…

