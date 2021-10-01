10/01 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Street Fight, Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton, Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne to qualify for the Triple Threat match for the vacant X Division Title, Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James brawl

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Street Fight, Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton, Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne to qualify for the Triple Threat match for the vacant X Division Title, Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James brawl, and more (20:00)…

Click here for the October 1 Impact Wrestling audio review.

