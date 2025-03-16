Steve Austin provides a health update after knee replacement surgery, whether he thinks about his legacy, his training compared to WWE Performance Center training

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are among the highlights of a Steve Austin interview conducted by Zack Heydorn. Check out the full interview at SI.com.

Austin on his health after knee replacement surgery: “I’m right at three months recovery,” Austin said regarding his knee replacement. “I can’t run on this knee. So, I would say I’m 25 to 30 percent. I’m just doing body weight squats and just other stuff that my physical therapist told me. The best thing about the knee is I’m out of pain. I was in so much pain, because there was so much arthritis and I was bone on bone, so immediately when they cut all that stuff out, you know, you’re dealing with the healing process, but it (sucks) being in pain for all those years. I delayed it and I’m in a good place. I just gotta get healed up.”

On how training has changed: “The business has evolved into faster, more motion, more motion. Higher risk, thrills, chills, spills, and excitement. You can’t just call that all out there in the ring and I can appreciate it from a performance level of what it’s turned into, but they’re not learning like I learned. They’re learning a new system and a new way that the business has evolved to. And that’s neither good nor bad. That’s just where the business has gone to and that’s the state of affairs. I have no problem with it. It’s just 100 years ago, things were different, and so if I was getting into business right now, and I was 20 years old, I would be learning this new method, and I wouldn’t have any problems with it. That’s just the way things are.”

Austin on his career: “I don’t like to even speak about legacies or any of that stuff anymore. Just it was what it was. I had a good time. If you want to remember me, you can, if you don’t, you don’t. I was around for a period of time and it didn’t last a long time. I had some really good matches. There was more guys out there that have some better matches that then than I did, although I had some classics. I had so many moments. Those character building moments that they had planned for Stone Cold and I think that’s what people will remember. But to make it any more important than that, would be silly.”

Other topics include whether he feels he’s an artist, his off-road racing, staying late in the ring and costing WWE money, and more.