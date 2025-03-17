What's happening...

NXT TV preview: NXT Underground match and a title match set for Tuesday’s show

March 17, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Trick Williams vs. Eddie Thorpe in an NXT Underground match

-Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

-Stacks, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo vs. Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

