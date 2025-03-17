AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland in a street fight for the AEW World Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis in a four-way for a shot at the AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty

-Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander

Powell’s POV: Billie Starkz spoke about facing Mercedes Mone during a backstage segment on last week’s Dynamite, but they did not advertised a match between the two at the end of the episode. Dynamite will be live from Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. We are looking for reports or results from the Collision tapings that will be held the same night via dotnetjason@gmailcom. Jake Barnett has Wednesday off, so join me for our live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).