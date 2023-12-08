NXT Deadline, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Slick, Michael Cole, Toshiaki Kawada, Chigusa Nagayo, Tyler Mane, Jerelle Clark, Jimmy Rave, Real 1 (a/k/a Enzo Amore)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Deadline will be held on Saturday in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. The show includes Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship and two Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with Kickoff Show coverage at 6CT/7ET. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The show includes an appearance by CM Punk and the start of the tournament to determine the number one contender to the U.S. Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy has the night off. My review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision was taped on Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. The show includes Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page and two Continental Classic matches. Join me for my live review on Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-Impact Wrestling’s Final Resolution event will stream on Impact Plus and FITE TV on Saturday from Toronto, Ontario at Don Kolov Arena. The show is headlined by Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander and Zack Sabre Jr.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Utica, New York at Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday. No matches are advertised on the venue’s website.

-WWE is in State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a street fight, and Iyo Sky vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Slick (Kenneth Johnson) is 66.

-Toshiaki Kawada is 60.

-Chigusa Nagayo is 59.

-Tyler Mane (Daryl Karolat) is 57.

-Michael Cole (Michael Coulthard) is 57.

-Jerelle Clark is 48.

-Real 1 (Eric Arndt) is 38. He worked as Enzo Amore in WWE.

-The late Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) was born on December 8, 1982. He died at age 39 on December 12, 2021.