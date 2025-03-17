WWE Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns returns on Friday’s show in Italy

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-Roman Reigns appears

-Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

-Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan

-Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will air on same day tape delay on Friday from Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).