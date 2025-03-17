What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Early stream time for today’s show in Belgium

March 17, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena appear in the same building for the first time since Elimination Chamber

-Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship

-Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair contract signing for the Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41

-Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred match

-Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

-Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

-Seth Rollins appears

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Brussels, Belgium at Forest National. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams this afternoon on Netflix at 2CT/3ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

