5/15 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of a battle royal to become No. 1 contender to Gunther’s Intercontinental Title, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a non-title match, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz, Dominik Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,564)

Live from Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum

Aired May 15, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Kevin Patrick welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Corey Graves. Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens made separate entrances and met on the stage before heading to the ring. Highlights aired from Smackdown of Roman Reigns dressing down The Usos before Paul Heyman informed them that Reigns and Solo Sikoa will challenge Owens and Zayn for the titles at WWE Night of Champions.

Zayn spoke excitedly about he and Owens defending the tag titles against Reigns and Sikoa. Zayn said they are about as big of a threat as there is on paper. Zayn said they get another shot at Reigns. Zayn said Owens should have beaten Reigns for the title, just as he should have, but Reigns has cheated his way through his title reign.

Zayn said Reigns has gone unchecked for far too long “and now we are going to check you.” Zayn said Reigns is pushing the Usos too far and too hard. He said it’s not enough for Reigns to hold two championships. Zayn called Reigns a psycho and said that he may want the tag titles, but he can’t have them.

“Judgment Day” members Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor made their entrance. Owens said he was happy to see them because he was sick of talking about The Bloodline. Owens assumed they wanted to fight and called for it to happen.

Zayn said it might be his fault for “starting at ten.” Zayn said maybe Judgment Day wasn’t there to fight and suggested that they hear them out. “Gentlemen and Dom, the floor is all yours,” Zayn said.

Priest said Owens was spot on in that he would love to fight. Balor cut in front of Priest and said, “Tranquillo, we’re here to talk.” The Judgment Day members entered the ring. Balor recalled Owens and Zayn saying last week that they were done with The Bloodline and yet now they are right back where they started.

Balor said that if Owens and Zayn somehow get through Reigns and Sikoa, then the line starts with Judgment Day for the teams that will be lined up to face them. Ripley said they love Raw. A “Mami” chant broke out. Zayn said he would love to hear what Dom has to say, which triggered loud boos.

Dom started to speak and was immediately booed over. Owens said he couldn’t hear what Dom was saying and asked Zayn if he could just punch him in the face already. Owens wound up, but Ripley cut in between Owens and Dom. Priest stepped up and hit a distracted Zayn. The Judgment Day members put the boots to Owens until Zayn returned to the ring and chased them off with a chair…

Powell’s POV: A solid opening segment with Zayn showing good fire while talking about getting in the ring with Roman Reigns again. The broadcast team made it sounds like we’ll get Owens and Zayn facing a couple members of Judgment Day during Raw. They’d be wise to make it a title match given all the speculation there has been about a potential title change due to Zayn’s history of not taking part in past shows in Saudi Arabia. I believe he’s going this time, but there are still plenty of fans who have their doubts and therefore might buy into the idea of a potential tag title change.

Patrick and Graves spoke at their desk and hyped that Cody Rhodes would appear live. They also touted Gunther’s first appearance since the draft, and the battle royal for a shot at his Intercontinental Championship with the winner getting a shot at Night of Champions. They also hyped “a deeper look” at the Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship…

Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance for his match against The Miz heading into the first commercial break… [C] A brief video touted Rollins vs. Styles for the new title… Patrick announced Owens and Zayn vs. Priest and Balor in what appears to be a non-title match for later in the show… The Miz made his entrance…

1. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz. Miz caught Nakamura between the rope and performed a neckbreaker from the apron. Nakamura tumbled to the floor and was booted in the face by Miz. [C]

Nakamura performed his sliding German suplex. Nakamura set up for his finisher, but Miz ducked under the ropes. Miz raked the eyes of Nakamura while the referee wasn’t looking. Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale and went for the pin, but Nakamura put his foot on the bottom rope to break it. Nakamura came back moments later with a Kinshasa and got the pin…

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz in roughly 9:00.

Powell’s POV: I’m bored by Miz’s matches because the guy never wins. There’s just no reason to take him as a threat to beat anyone who matters until they start to book him differently. The fans love to hate him, so he’ll continue to get the desired heat from the live crowds, but the real fun is building up to a pest heel being put in their place, not seeing it happen on a near weekly basis.

Highlights aired from Smackdown of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan beating Bayley and Dakota Kai…

Backstage, Adam Pearce said Liv Morgan was not medically cleared to compete and therefore the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match was postponed. Deville and Green were skeptical of the injury. Deville suggested that Rodriguez and Morgan should be forced to forfeit the tag titles. Rodriguez said she would be happy to defend Morgan’s honor by facing Green. Pearce booked the singles match…

The “Imperium” trio of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci were shown walking backstage… [C]

A pre-taped Graves sit-down interview with Seth Rollins aired. Footage aired from his NXT days, including when he won the NXT Championship tournament. They also touched on his days with The Shield and some footage was shown, including when he turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

Rollins said people still ask why. He said they’d beaten everyone there was to beat and if you want to reach ultimate success, you have to take chances. Rollins asked what the future would have looked like had he not hit Reigns with the chair. They concluded the first part of the interview with Graves asking about Rollins going after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship…

“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci made their entrance. Gunther climbed onto the broadcast table and was introduced by Kaiser. Gunther said that perhaps an introduction was due. He said he dominated the competition on Smackdown by holding the Intercontinental Championship for nearly a year. He said no man has been identified as his next challenger or earned his respect. Gunther said one man could achieve both by winning the battle royal for a shot at his championship.

Ricochet and Bronson Reed made their entrances for the battle royal… [C] Most of the entrants were in the ring coming out of the break. Apollo Crews and Matt Riddle were given televised entrances. Riddle approached imperium and kicked his flip flips at Gunther…

2. A battle royal for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions. The entrants included Baron Corbin, Xyon Quinn, Von Wagner, Akira Tozawa, JD McDonagh, Dexter Lumis, Chad Gable, Otis, Angel, Humberto, Dolph Ziggler, Erik, Ivar, Matt Riddle, Apollo Crews, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Johnny Gargano, and Riddick Moss.

Tozawa was eliminated by Corbin, who was immediately clotheslined over the top rope and eliminated by Lumis. Mace and Mansoor eliminated Lumis. Otis and Chad Gable eliminated Mace, but Mansoor hung on. Mace ended catching Mansoor, but dropped him on the floor to eliminate him while in fear of Lumis.

McDonagh eliminated Humberto. Ziggler dumped McDonagh. Wagner eliminated Ziggler. McDonagh attacked Ziggler at ringside and slammed his head into the ring steps. [C] Erik and Ivar eliminated Alexander and then roughed up Quinn before eliminating him from the match. Benjamin went after the Viking Raiders, but they regrouped and eliminated him. The Viking Raiders fought with Gable and Otis. Erik was knocked off the apron by Otis.

[Hour Two] Ivar knocked Gable off the apron. Gable and Ivar fought until Reed walked over and pushed them both over the top rope to eliminate both men. The remaining wrestlers ganged up on Reed. A short time later, Crews booted Elias off the apron to eliminate him, but then Reed immediately eliminated Crews.

Riddle hit Reed with a knee to the face. Riddle performed a Floating Bro on the big man, but then Moss put Riddle down with a shoulder block. Moss charged Riddle, who dumped him over the top rope to eliminate him. Riddle followed up by eliminating Gargano, who landed near the Imperium trio. They got a cheap shot in on Riddle and then Reed eliminated him.

The match came down to Reed, Ricochet, and Ali (unless someone is hiding). Ricochet and Ali doubled up on Reed and got him on the apron. Ricochet knocked Reed down with a springboard move. Ricochet went for another, but Reed caught him and placed him on his shoulders. Ali performed a missile dropkick on Reed that eliminated Reed and Ricochet from the match.

Mustafa Ali won a battle royal in 12:35 to earn an Intercontinental Championship match at Night of Champions.

Ali celebrated his win on the ropes and then pyro shot off on the stage…

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see a fresh face in the Intercontinental Title match. It’s a bit odd if only because Ali’s character hasn’t been developed and he seems to be a heel, but I assume the Saudi crowd will get behind him in a likely loss to Gunther. It was good to see Reed spotlighted in the battle royal even though he didn’t get the win. For those on Von Wagner watch, I believe he was eliminated during the commercial break.

A video package recapped the Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes feud… An ad for Smackdown focused on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa meeting face-to-face with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn… [C]

Becky Lynch made her entrance dressed in her “Man of the Masses” t-shirt. Highlights were shown from last week of Lynch clearing Trish Stratus from the ring. Lynch said part of being The Man is admitting when you’re going through stuff. She said she’d been going through things recently.

Lynch said that when things become too overwhelming, you have to ask for help. Lynch said she did that by turning to two legends in Lita and Trish Stratus. Lynch said Lita was great and they won gold. Lynch said she let Trish get close to her and her family. Lynch said she was blinded and didn’t see Trish as the snake in the grass that was out for herself.

Despite all of that, Lynch thanked Stratus. Lynch explained that when when Trish hit her, it turned on a light that had been out for many months. Lynch recalled Stratus calling her daughter stupid and that gave all the badness in her head a face, a name, and a target.

Lynch said Stratus wants to be number one in the business. Lynch said she is that and doesn’t need a title to prove it. Lynch said she would show Trish how thankful she is when she kicks her head in at Night of Champions…

Powell’s POV: Good intensity from Lynch. It might help to have Trish talk about long term goals just to send the message that she’s not just back for a one-off program with Lynch (even if she really is only back for a one-off feud with Lynch).

Rhea Ripley was shown watching Lynch’s promo on the interview set. Cathy Kelley asked Ripley about Natalya showing up last week. Natalya showed up and took issue with Ripley beating up a woman who had already been beaten. Natalya said Ripley isn’t giving respect to the other women she’s running through.

Ripley said Natalya wanted to be in the ring with her so that people would care about Natalya again. Ripley said that if Natalya ever interrupted her again, she would end her career. Dominik Mysterio showed up and told Mami that it was time to go…

Xavier Woods made his entrance for match against Dominik Mysterio… [C]

Backstage, Mustafa Ali gloated about his battle royal win and annoyed Gable, Otis, and Dupri. He said he used to be a loser like Otis until he started thinking more positively. Ali strutted away and encountered Imperium. Gunther congratulated him on earning the right to travel halfway around the world to take a beating. Ali said Gunther has to go all the way there and back just lose his Intercontinental Title. Ali told Gunther to be positive…

A family that had their seats upgraded as part of a terrible movie franchise’s promotion was shown…

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made their entrance. Dom had a mic and spoke on his way to the ring while the fans booed him loudly. Dom asked if Woods was convinced that he would beat him just because it’s a new day. Woods said he didn’t have anyone to watch his back right now, but he was a grown man who could stand on his own two feet and fight his own battles. Woods asked if Dom could say the same or if he had to ask Mami…

3. Dominik Mysterio (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. Xavier Woods. Graves said Dom no longer celebrates Mother’s Day because his mother was never there for him. Graves drove home the difference between Mami and Dom’s mother. Funny. Dom took a powder to ringside and hid behind Ripley, who smiled at Woods and dared him to hit her. [C]

Dom executed the Three Amigos suplexes and smiled at the booing crowd. Dom went up top and blew Ripley a kiss before going for a top rope frog splash. Woods put his knees up and hooked Dom into a pin for a near fall. Woods performed a rough gutbuster for a near fall.

Woods went for his top rope elbow, but Ripley pulled Dom to ringside and Woods spotted it and landed on his feet. Woods dove onto Dom at ringside and then jawed with Ripley. Dom took advantage of the distraction by dropkicking Woods through the ropes. Ripley hit Woods from behind and shoved him back inside the ring. Dom rolled Woods into a pin and got the three count…

Dominik Mysterio defeated Xavier Woods in 10:35.

Powell’s POV: A pest heel who doesn’t lose all of his matches. Crazy, right? Dom and Mami continue to be a great act.

A JD McDonagh video package aired. He said he wanted to believe that if you worked as hard as you could, trusted others, and showed respect, you get what you earn. He said the years ticked on and he saw guys who couldn’t lace his boots get opportunities. McDonagh said he realized that he was performing for an audience of fools. McDonagh said he is the disrupter and he digs the graves. “The Irish Ace is here to stay,” McDonagh closed…

Cathy Kelley ran after McDonagh as he was headed to the parking garage and asked him why he attacked Ziggler. McDonagh said he wanted to make a statement and he did it against Ziggler, who has done it all. McDonagh said Ziggler learned what the rest of the roster will soon, which is not to underestimate him…

Jinder Mahal was shown walking backstage with Veer Mahaan and Sanga… [C]

Powell’s POV: McDonagh couldn’t say it, but I have good authority that his attack was actually due to Ziggler refusing to move away from his shitty entrance theme.

4. “Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga (w/Jinder Mahal) vs. two local wrestlers. Veer knocked one opponent off the apron and then he and Sanga double teamed the other. When the wrestler returned to the apron, they tossed his partner to him so that he could tag in. Sanga slammed the man and then Mahaan dropped an elbow on him. Veer sent the opponent into the corner and then charged him and clubbed him from behind. Sanga tagged in and then the duo performed a double team move before Sanga got the three count.

Veer Mahaan and Sanga defeated two local wrestlers in 1:50.

After the match, Mahal took the mic and spoke in Hindi briefly. The broadcast team was talking about Indus Sher when Mahaal walked over and put on the headset. Mahal said they run Raw. Mahal grabbed the house mic and said Indus Sher runs Raw…

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were approached by the Imperium trio. Gunther said he wouldn’t accept the disrespect they showed his men. Owens said they could find a partner and have a six-man tag match next week. Gunther accepted the challenge…

Cody Rhodes was shown exiting a bus in the parking area. Patrick hyped Cody’s appearance for after the break… [C]

Cody Rhodes made his entrance dressed in a suit. Graves pointed out that Cody couldn’t even walk to the ring without favoring the rib injury caused by Brock Lesnar. Rhodes asked the Greensboro crowd what they wanted to talk about.

[Hour Three] Cody said he knew “these grounds, this arena” was the fabled first home of Starrcade. Cody noted that Brock Lesnar elected not to be there. Cody asked the crowd if they were fun and said he was going to try something out that wasn’t typical on a sports entertainment show.

Cody told the story of the scorpion and the frog. The scorpion stung the frog because it’s his nature, just as Lesnar’s nature is to hunt. “How’s your face?” Cody asked. Rhodes said Lesnar looks in the mirror and sees the alpha male of our species. Cody said when he looks in the mirror, he sees the man who busted up Lesnar’s face.

Cody said Lesnar has been on top of WWE for all these years because he’s better than 99.9 percent of the superstars who enter the ring. “But at Backlash, Brock Lesnar was not better than me,” Rhodes said. He took issue with Lesnar calling his win cheap and pointed out that it was a wrestling move that countered another wrestling move.

Cody assumed their feud is about who is the big thing on Raw. The crowd chanted Cody’s name. Cody said Lesnar was always labeled The Next Big Thing and he said “they” were always right. Cody asked what happens when they simply say “next.” Cody said Lesnar has conquered WWE and the sport, but he needs to step aside because he’s no longer the big thing, he’s simply in Cody’s way…

Powell’s POV: A strong promo that was on point and didn’t overstay its welcome. It did include Cody accepting Lesnar’s match challenge, which is odd because I thought they officially made the match last week.

Zoey Stark was backstage talking to Nikki Cross, who was playing with her hair and not paying attention to her. Candice LeRae showed up and defended Cross. Stark and LeRae set up a match for next week…

Raquel Rodriguez made her entrance for her match against Chelsea Green… [C] Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville made their entrance coming out of the break. Graves recalled Liv Morgan not being medically cleared. He worked in a jab over Green trying to win a championship while taking a jab at Canadian teams in the NHL being unable to do the same…

5. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green (w/Sonya Deville). Rodriguez caught a distracted Green with a big boot to start. Rodriguez hoisted up Green, but Deville climbed onto the apron and distracted her. Green slipped away and performed a Backstabber before slamming Rodriguez’s face into the corner. Green eventually dropkicked Rodriguez and covered her for a two count.

Rodriguez came back by powering Green onto her back and then slammed her face first on the top rope. Rodriguez rallied with clotheslines. Green caught her with a punch, but Rodriguez came right back with a pair of fallaway slams. Rodriguez played to the crowd and then performed another fallaway slam. Rodriguez performed her corkscrew elbow drop and then hit her Tejana Bomb finisher and scored the pin.

Raquel Rodriguez beat Chelsea Green in 3:40.

Rodriguez went to the stage and held up her tag team title belt. Suddenly, Ronda Rousey entered the picture while kicking Rodriguez. Shayna Baszler showed up and fired punches at Rodriguez. Rousey took the mic and introduced Rodriguez as a tag team champion. Rousey asked Rodriguez what she was supposed to do with her title. Rousey said it was rhetorical and the answer is defend it. Rousey said Rodriguez would defend the title weekly with or without Liv Morgan or she’d get the same beating until she does. Rousey grabbed Rodriguez and held her while Baszler blasted her with a knee to the face…

The broadcast team hyped the tag team main event… [C]

Powell’s POV: The outcome of the match killed any interest I may have had in seeing Green and Deville get their tag title shot. Obviously, though, they just showed the bigger match they are building to with Rousey and Baszler going after the titles. Rodriguez continues to feel miscast as a smiling babyface.

The Imperium trio was shown standing backstage. Paul Heyman reached his hand into the picture and shook hands with Gunther. Once Imperium walked away, Heyman told his phone to call Roman Reigns…

The second part of Graves’ sit-down interview with Rollins was shown. Graves brought up the iterations of Rollins that we’ve seen since he left The Shield. Graves asked why the current iteration of Rollins is the best. Rollins called himself a visionary and said he’s off the rails. Rollins said this is the most authentic version of his true self. Rollins said for the first time in his career, he’s not forcing the change, but rather the fans are forcing the change in him.

Graves asked why the time is right for a new championship and why Rollins is the guy to hold it. Rollins said he hates to say it, but “we need a change again.” Rollins said he doesn’t feel that those at the top want to take any risks. He said the champions are more about protecting themselves than taking the industry forward. Rollins said now is the perfect time for a new world heavyweight champion.

Graves asked Rollins about Roman Reigns and his championship reign. Rollins said he knew that Graves was going to get there. Rollins removed his shades and took a deep breath and then the video concluded. Graves said the next part would air next week and Rollins would ruffle a lot of feathers…

The following matches and segments were announced for next week’s Raw: Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will both be in the building, the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus contract signing for Night of Champions, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and a mystery partner vs. “Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci…

Powell’s POV: They didn’t advertise it here, but they seemed to indicate that Zoey Stark will face Candice LeRae next week too.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor made their entrance for the main event… Patrick set up a clip of John Cena talking about his role in the new Fast X film. He mentioned the Attitude Adjustment being immortalized on the big screen… [C]

An Apollo Crews video aired. He said people ask him if he’s grateful to be back. He said of course he’s excited to a second shot at the opportunity of a lifetime. Crews said it’s not a gift and nothing was handed to him. He said he’s a former U.S. Champion and a former Intercontinental Champion. He said no one should say his name without putting some respect on it. Crews said he earned his way back…

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made their entrance…

6. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a non-title match. Graves spoke about Zayn still being hung up on The Bloodline. The heel duo were cleared from the ring. Balor held back Priest and then motioned to the back. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio walked out and joined them at ringside. [C]

Owens went on an offensive flurry and took out everyone other than Ripley on the floor before returning to the ring and performing a cannonball on Priest. Owens covered Priest for a two count. Ripley distracted Owens by grabbing his leg. The referee spotted it and ejected Ripley and Dom from ringside while Balor threw a fit.

Priest charged Owens, who caught him with a kick to the gut. Xavier Woods ran out and attacked Dom on the stage and quickly fought him to the back via the side of the stage. In the ring, Priest rolled up Owens for a two count and then clotheslined him once he stood up.

Paul Heyman walked onto the stage and spoke into his phone while Priest spotted him and smiled inside the ring. [C] Priest set up for a superplex, but Owens fought him off and knocked him back into the ring. Owens performed a top rope Swanton.

Zayn, who had been down at ringside, returned to the apron and took a hot tag from Owens while Balor tagged in. Zayn got the better of Balor and put him down with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Heyman was shown talking on his phone while looking frustrated.

Zayn went to the ropes and leapt over a charging Balor, who then caught him with a sling blade clothesline. Balor charged at Zayn, who put him down with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci showed up at ringside and distracted Zayn, which allowed Balor to go on the offensive. Priest and Owens fought. Owens put Priest down with a Stunner and then Balor cleared Owens from the ring. Zayn put Balor down with an exploder suplex and then hit him with a Helluva Kick.

Zayn had the pin, but the Imperium trio distracted the referee. Owens went after them and was chokeslammed onto the apron by Priest. Zayn took out Priest with a flip dive. Zayn returned to the ring and set up for his finisher. Gunther grabbed Zayn’s leg while his minions distracted the referee. Balor hit a shotgun dropkick and followed up with a Coup De Grace on Zayn before pinning him.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in 21:00 in a non-title match.

Heyman flashed a sinister smile after the heels won the match. He continued to talk on his phone while the Judgment Day duo celebrated in front of him. Patrick hyped Lesnar and Cody both appearing next week. Graves hyped the Lynch vs. Stratus contract singing for their match at Night of Champions. Graves said Owens and Zayn would look to rebound in a six-man tag match next week and questioned who their partner would be in the six-man tag team match. Imperium, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Way were listed in a small corner graphic as the guests for Raw Talk…

Powell’s POV: Well, I guess that outcome explains why they made this a non-title match. I like the way that they showcased a couple of challenger teams for the tag champions. I wonder if they’d be going through the trouble if the plan was to take both sets of titles from them at Night of Champions.

Overall, this was a solid, yet fairly forgettable episode. They filled the time nicely and the new additions via the draft helped make the show feel fresher. It just wasn’t a memorable show in terms of storyline developments Not every show can be, so this was fine for what it was. I will return shortly with my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading the show below.