WWE Raw in Laredo (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Ace Darling, Kimber Lee, JJ Dillon, Matt Striker, Mark Jindrak, Layla El, Mark Haskins, Princesa Sugehit, Dick the Bruiser, Jackie Fargo, Buddy Rogers, Billy Watson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. The show features the 20 Years of John Cena Celebration and the brand’s final push for Sunday’s Money in the Bank event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Laredo, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Detroit, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Phoenix. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Ace Darling (Charleston Diggler) is 48 today.

-Kimber Lee (Kimberly Green) is 33 today. She also worked as Abbey Laith in NXT.

-The late Dick the Bruiser (William Afflis) was born on June 27, 1929. He died on November 10, 1991 of internal bleeding at age 62.

-JJ Dillon (James Morrison) turned 80 on Sunday.

-Matt Striker (Matthew Kaye) turned 48 on Sunday.

-Mark Jindrak turned 44 on Sunday.

-The late Jackie Fargo (Henry Faggart) was born on June 26, 1930. He died of heart failure on June 24, 2013 at age 82.

-Buddy Rogers (Herman Rohde Jr.) died on June 26, 1992 at age 71.

-Damien Demento turned 64 on Saturday.

-Layla El turned 45 on Saturday.

-Princesa Sugehit (Ernestina Sugehit Salazar Martínez) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Mark Haskins turned 34 on Saturday.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson (William Potts) was born on June 25, 1915. He died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.