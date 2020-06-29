AEW Dark preview: Seven matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.
-Lance Archer vs. Pineapple Pete.
-The Young Bucks vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler.
-Griff Garrison vs. Ricky Starks.
-KiLynn King and Skyler Moore vs. Brandi Rhodes and Allie.
-Low Rida and Fuego Del Sol vs. The Butcher & The Blade.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Brady Pierce.
-Shawn Spears vs. Max Caster.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
Seven matches are ready for #AEWDark next week!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/R0AnOlNwLr. pic.twitter.com/m4nJcTLWXC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 28, 2020
Be the first to comment