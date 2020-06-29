AEW Dark preview: Seven matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Lance Archer vs. Pineapple Pete.

-The Young Bucks vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler.

-Griff Garrison vs. Ricky Starks.

-KiLynn King and Skyler Moore vs. Brandi Rhodes and Allie.

-Low Rida and Fuego Del Sol vs. The Butcher & The Blade.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Brady Pierce.

-Shawn Spears vs. Max Caster.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.