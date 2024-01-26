WWE announces new live events and NXT Battleground

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce new live events.

STAMFORD, Conn., January 26, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including exclusive combo-only tickets for NXT Battleground and Monday Night Raw on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga., go on sale next Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local.

NXT Battleground will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more. Additional ticket details will be announced at a later date.

The schedule includes:

Friday, May 10 Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Friday Night SmackDown Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Saturday, May 11 Chattanooga, Tenn. WWE SuperShow University of Tennessee Chattanooga McKenzie Arena Sunday, May 12 Macon, Ga. WWE SuperShow Macon Coliseum Monday, May 13 Greenville, S.C. Monday Night RAW Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday, May 17 Jacksonville, Fla. Friday Night SmackDown VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum Monday, May 20 Greensboro, S.C. Monday Night RAW Greensboro Coliseum Sunday, May 26 Savannah, Ga. NXT Battleground & RAW

(Combo Tix Only) Enmarket Arena Monday, May 27 Friday, May 31 Albany, N.Y. Friday Night SmackDown MVP Arena Saturday, June 1 White Plains, N.Y. WWE SuperShow Summer Tour Westchester County Center Sunday, June 2 Binghamton, N.Y. WWE SuperShow Summer Tour Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Monday, June 3 Hershey, Pa. Monday Night RAW GIANT Center Friday, June 7 Louisville, Ky. Friday Night SmackDown KFC Yum Center Monday, June 10 Toledo, Ohio Monday Night RAW Huntington Center Friday, June 14 Tulsa, Okla. Friday Night SmackDown BOK Center Monday, June 17 Corpus Christi, Texas Monday Night RAW American Bank Center Saturday, June 22 Bloomington, Ill. WWE SuperShow Summer Tour Grossinger Motors Arena Sunday, June 23 Kalamazoo, Mich. WWE SuperShow Summer Tour Wings Event Center Monday, June 24 Indianapolis, Ind. Monday Night RAW Gainbridge Fieldhouse Monday, July 1 Boston, Mass. Monday Night RAW TD Garden Monday, July 8 Ottawa, ON Monday Night RAW Canadian Tire Centre

Powell’s POV: It will be another busy Memorial weekend with AEW presumably running on Saturday, May 25 while NXT Battleground will be held on Sunday, May 27. We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, ROH, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.