WWE announces new live events and NXT Battleground

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce new live events.
STAMFORD, Conn., January 26, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including exclusive combo-only tickets for NXT Battleground and Monday Night Raw on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga., go on sale next Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local.
NXT Battleground will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more. Additional ticket details will be announced at a later date.
The schedule includes:
|Friday, May 10
|Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
|Friday Night SmackDown
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|Saturday, May 11
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|WWE SuperShow
|University of Tennessee Chattanooga McKenzie Arena
|Sunday, May 12
|Macon, Ga.
|WWE SuperShow
|Macon Coliseum
|Monday, May 13
|Greenville, S.C.
|Monday Night RAW
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Friday, May 17
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Friday Night SmackDown
|VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Monday, May 20
|Greensboro, S.C.
|Monday Night RAW
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Sunday, May 26
|Savannah, Ga.
|NXT Battleground & RAW
(Combo Tix Only)
|Enmarket Arena
|Monday, May 27
|Friday, May 31
|Albany, N.Y.
|Friday Night SmackDown
|MVP Arena
|Saturday, June 1
|White Plains, N.Y.
|WWE SuperShow Summer Tour
|Westchester County Center
|Sunday, June 2
|Binghamton, N.Y.
|WWE SuperShow Summer Tour
|Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
|Monday, June 3
|Hershey, Pa.
|Monday Night RAW
|GIANT Center
|Friday, June 7
|Louisville, Ky.
|Friday Night SmackDown
|KFC Yum Center
|Monday, June 10
|Toledo, Ohio
|Monday Night RAW
|Huntington Center
|Friday, June 14
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Friday Night SmackDown
|BOK Center
|Monday, June 17
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|Monday Night RAW
|American Bank Center
|Saturday, June 22
|Bloomington, Ill.
|WWE SuperShow Summer Tour
|Grossinger Motors Arena
|Sunday, June 23
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|WWE SuperShow Summer Tour
|Wings Event Center
|Monday, June 24
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|Monday Night RAW
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Monday, July 1
|Boston, Mass.
|Monday Night RAW
|TD Garden
|Monday, July 8
|Ottawa, ON
|Monday Night RAW
|Canadian Tire Centre
Powell’s POV: It will be another busy Memorial weekend with AEW presumably running on Saturday, May 25 while NXT Battleground will be held on Sunday, May 27. We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, ROH, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.
