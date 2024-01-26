AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

-Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho

-Kip Sabian vs. Komander vs. The Butcher vs. El Hijo del Vikingo in a “Freshly Squeezed Four-Way” for a shot at the AEW International Title on Saturday’s Collision

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.