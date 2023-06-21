AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s co-branded pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

-MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship

-Sanada vs. Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Sting, Darby Allin, and a partner vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino vs. Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Tomohiro Ishii, and Eddie Kingston

-Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia in a four-way for the AEW International Championship

-CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-(Pre-show) ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz in a Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

Powell’s POV: Sting and Allin’s partner will be announced on Saturday’s AEW Collision. The pay-per-view price is listed at $49.95 on DirecTV. Join me for my live review of AEW Forbidden Door as the show airs Sunday beginning at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).