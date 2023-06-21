AEW reveals the brackets for the Owen Hart Cup tournaments

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the first-round matches for the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Left Side of the Bracket

-CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima (Sunday’s Forbidden Door)

-Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe (June 29 AEW Collision taping)

Right Side of the Bracket

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (June 29 AEW Collision taping)

-Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks (June 29 AEW Collision taping)

The following are the first-round matches for the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Left Side of the Bracket

-Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho (June 28 AEW Dynamite)

-Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue (Friday’s AEW Rampage)

Right Side of the Bracket

-Nyla Rose vs. Willow Nightingale (Saturday’s AEW Collision)

-Athena vs. Billie Starkz (Sunday’s Forbidden Door pre-show)

Powell’s POV: The matches taped on June 29 in Hamilton, Ontario will air on the July 1 edition of Collision. The tournament will conclude on the July 15 edition of AEW Collision in Calgary, Alberta. Adam Cole and Britt Baker won the inaugural tournaments in 2022.