AEW World Championship match set for AEW Full Gear

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship has been announced for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. White attacked MJF during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and then issued the challenge, which was accepted by MJF. AEW Full Gear will be held on Saturday, November 18 in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to have an AEW World Championship match on an AEW pay-per-view again after two of the last three events did not have an AEW World Title match. It’s also encouraging to see AEW announce the match well in advance of the show.