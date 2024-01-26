WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
-Carlito vs. Santos Escobar
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory
-Bobby Lashley and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins meet face-to-face with “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center.
