Wrestling Revolver “Season Finale” results: Vetter’s review of Second Gear Crew vs. Steve Maclin, Rickey Shane Page, and Alex Colon, Ortiz vs. Bryan Keith, Mike Bailey vs. Masaaki Mochizuki, Emi Sakura vs. Killer Kelly

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Revolver “Season Finale”

Streamed on FITE+

December 2, 2023 in Clive, Iowa in Horizon Events Center

This venue always draws well and attendance appears to be about 600. Bork Torkleson, Matthew Rehwoldt and Veda Scott provided live commentary. Unfortunately, Alex Shelley’s strained calf isn’t healed so he is off the show and was replaced by Gringo Loco.

1. Jake Crist defeated Gringo Loco to retain the Revolver Heavyweight Title at 11:48. Crist immediately hit an Asai Moonsault. However, Loco hit a powerbomb through a door set up at ringside at 1:30. In the ring, Loco hit his top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 5:30. On the floor, Jake hit a Canadian Destroyer and they were both down. Loco went for a top-rope corkscrew moonsault, but Crist moved and Loco crashed through a door bridge at 10:00. Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly onto the door for a believable nearfall. Crist hit a second-rope superplex move but only got a one-count. However, Crist got a backslide for the pin. A really good opener, and Loco was a suitable last-minute fill-in.

2. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated “The Rascalz” Myron Reed and Zachary Wentz at 9:51. Wentz and Drake opened and Rehwoldt acknowledged these guys have a feud going back to their NXT days. Drake tossed Reed over the top rope to the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Reed hit a Stundog Millionaire on Gibson, and he made the tag to Wentz. Wentz hit a German Suplex on Drake and was fired up. He hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 5:00. Reed hit a stunner on Gibson. Reed hit his stunner move over the top rope to the floor on Drake.

Back in the ring, Wentz hit a doublestomp on Gibson for a nearfall. Drake hit a superkick on Wentz at 7:30. Drake hit a sit-out powerbomb on Wentz for a nearfall. Wentz hit a Canadian Destroyer. Drake shoved Wentzz off the top rope. The GYV dropped Reed throat-first over the top rope, and they hit a team Lungblower move on Reed for the pin. That was non-stop breathless action.

3. Killer Kelly (w/Rickey Shane Page) defeated Emi Sakura at 7:32. Kelly wore her Impact Tag Title belt. Emi immediately tied up Kelly and sat on her for ‘tea time.’ Kelly hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron, striking Emi in the face. Back in the ring, Kelly repeatedly punched her in the face at 3:30. Emi fired up and hit her chops in the corner, then a crossbody block into the corner at 5:30. RSP kept interfering; the ref sees it so unclear why he hasn’t been ejected. Emi hit a backbreaker over her knee, but she missed a moosault. Kelly immediately hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall. She took the glasses off the female ref! RSP hit Emi and tossed her back in the ring. Kelly immediately applied a rear-naked choke, and Emi tapped out. Good match.

4. Masaaki Mochizuki defeated Mike Bailey at 14:31. I am admittedly unfamiliar with Dragon Gate’s Masaaki; he appears to be on par with Sanada in size. Veda said this is a “rare treat” to see a match like this. They immediately traded kicks to the thighs. Bailey hit a stiff kick to the spine. Masaaki worked the left leg, twisting it on the mat. Bailey fired back with a second-rope missile dropkick at 5:30 and a series of kicks, then his running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Masaaki applied an anklelock. They traded kicks and both were down at 8:00, with fans chanting “this is awesome!” They traded roundhouse kicks to the chest, and Bailey hit his Speedball kicks to the ribs and thighs.

Bailey missed the Tornado Kick, and he missed Ultima Weapon, but he nailed a Triangle Moonsault to the floor, and they were both down at 10:00. They traded kicks on the ring apron. where Bailey missed a moonsault double-kneedrop. Masaaki hit a twisting brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 12:00 and the crowd rallied for Bailey. Bailey hit his moonsault kneedrop for a believable nearfall. Bailey nailed the Ultima Weapon for a believable nearfall at 13:30, and the commentators were incredulous that didn’t get the win. They traded Mafia Kicks. Masaaki hit a second-rope diving forearm for the pin! That was incredible. Bailey stood up and he was split open above his eyebrow from that finisher; they shook hands.

* Intermission

5. Ace Austin defeated Jake Something, Alan Angels, Alpha Sigma Sigma and Matthew Palmer in a seven-way to win the Golden Ticket at 11:32. The crowd booed the three members of the Alpha Sigma Sigma. The match got underway and everyone jumped the big Jake. Jake hit a sit-out powerbomb on Angels for a nearfall. Angels hit a leg lariat on Palmer, then a DDT for a nearfall at 3:30. The ASS guys tossed their ‘Pledge’ teammate to the floor on everyone else. Palmer hit some dropkicks. Angels hit a DDT on Palmer onto a metal entrance ramp at 6:00. Jake leapt over the top rope and landed on the three ASS members.

Jake picked up Alan on the floor and whipped him head-first onto the fencing at ringside, then he powerbombed Alan onto the ring apron at 7:30. In the ring, he chokeslammed Austin for a nearfall. An ASS hit a Sliced Bread. Angels hit some half-nelson suplexes, and he grabbed a pledge paddle, and he spanked an ASS member. He nailed the Angels Wings for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Ace hit The Fold flipping neckbreaker on Palmer for the pin. A fun scramble.

* Palmer kept beating up Austin after the match. The commentators were perplexed as to what happened that got Palmer so livid.

6. Ortiz defeated Bryan Keith at 10:54. Standing switches and a feeling-out process. Ortiz raked the eyes, and he hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Keith hit a flying crossbody block. They traded enzuigiris. Keith hit an Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles at 8:30. He set up for the Emerald Tiger Driver but Ortiz blocked it. Keith hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Ortiz fired back with a powerslam. Keith hit a leaping headbutt in the corner, then a second-rope superplex, then a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall, but Ortiz was in the ropes. Keith again went for the Emerald Tiger Driver, but Ortiz blocked it, hit a fisherman’s brainbuster, and scored the pin. Really good for the time given.

* JT Dunn came to the ring for the next match. We were informed that his partner for the next match, Allie Katch, missed her flight. Damian Chamber was replacing her.

7. Jessicka Havok and Sami Callihan defeated “The Unit” Damian Chambers and JT Dunn (w/Phil Stamper) at 12:44. Drake got on the mic and buried Callihan. Sami came out and said he also is “playing an audible,” and he brought “Havok” instead of “Jessicka.” (Of course it’s the same person but she is wearing her scary black instead of silly pink.) They all brawled on the floor, with Dunn whipping Sami through a door at ringside at 2:30. In the ring, Havok hit a backbreaker over her knee on Chambers. Sami got a picture and gave Chambers a paper cut between his fingers at 5:30. Havok slammed Dunn through a door bridge for a nearfall at 8:30.

She traded punches with Chambers and chokeslammed him. Havok spilled a box of LEGOs on the mat. Dunn got a stapler and he used it on her chest. Callihan grabbed Dunn by the groin, and Havok used the stapler on Dunn’s bare chest. Callihan hit a piledriver onto the LEGOs on Dunn for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Havok hit a legsweep through a door on Dunn on the floor. In the ring, Callihan jabbed cooking skewers in Stamper’s forehead, then he hit a piledriver on Dunn for the pin. Good brawl, borderline being too gross for my tastes.

* Dunn was angry after the match and he ‘fired’ Chambers from The Unit. Stamper stood up, with cooking skewers still implanted on the top of his skull. Dunn said he no longer trusts Stamper, and he fired him, too! The crowd popped for this.

8. “RED” Steve Maclin, Rickey Shane Page, and Alex Colon (w/Killer Kelly) defeated “Second Gear Crew” 1 Called Manders, Matthew Justice, and Mance Warner at 16:17. All six brawled at the bell and the action spilled to the floor. In the ring, Colon brawled with Manders. RSP hit a Swanton Bomb. Colon applied a half-crab on Manders at 4:00. Manders threw Colon through a board in the corner. We have garbage cans and chairs in the ring, too. Justice placed Colon on a guardrail, but Justice was cracked over the head with a door shard. It allowed Colon to hit a top-rope superplex onto a sideways guardrail on the floor at 9:00. OUCH.

In the ring, Maclin hit a spear in the corner while Manders was tied in the Tree of Woe. Mance hit some punches and he was bleeding from his forehead. Mance hit a running knee on Maclin. Justice hit a spear through a door in the corner at 12:30. He slammed a door shard over Colon’s unprotected head. Manders hit a dive through the ropes! They all brawled to the floor, and over to a scaffolding. Colon fell onto everyone half-way up. Matthew Justice, who might be crazy, climbed to the top of this scaffolding and leapt onto the other five below at 15:00, and everyone was down. In the ring, Maclin hit a low blow and a double-arm DDT to pin Manders. Not my preferred style, but this crowd loved it.

Final Thoughts: Bailey vs. Mochizuki stole the show, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. The show-opening Loco-Crist was a strong match for second place, ahead of Rascalz-GYVeterans, with Keith-Ortiz being a good honorable mention. Fans who like the hardcore stuff will have the final two matches higher; that’s all on personal preferences.

Callihan’s promotion continues to entertain. As I’ve noted before, even though he’s no longer under an Impact Wrestling contract, he always uses some of the best of the TNA roster, a handful of AEW (Sakura, Ortiz) wrestlers, and some of the best of the indy names. If he keeps mixing in shows in Texas and California with his usual Revolver homes in Ohio and Iowa, he might be satisfied to stay on the indies because Revolver is doing so well.