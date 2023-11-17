Wrestling Revolver “Unreal” results: Vetter’s review of AEW surprise appearances, Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir vs. Athena and Billie Starkz, Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan vs. The Rascalz

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Unreal”

Streamed on FITE+

November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California at Homenetmen Glendale Ararat

The venue is a very small gym and it appears packed with perhaps 400-500 fans; a basketball hoop is visible across from the hard camera. The lights were low, but lighting over the ring was fairly good. Veda Scott and Johnny Loquasto provided commentary, and Johnny said it was a sellout.

1. Gringo Loco defeated Rey Horus at 10:40. Veda immediately talked about how Gringo feels like Jon Moxley is ‘ducking him,’ as two prior matches have been postponed. As expected, quick lucha reversals to open and a standoff at 2:00. Loco hit a hard chop that dropped Horus and he was booed. Loco took control and hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30. He missed a top-rope moonsault. Horus hit a flip dive to the floor at 6:30 earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Horus hit a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall. Loco hit a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 9:00. Horus hit a satellite DDT for a nearfall, but he missed a 450 Splash. They fought to the top rope, where Loco hit his Base Bomb/swinging powerbomb to the mat for the pin. Good opener; exactly what you’d expect from these two.

2. Jacob Fatu defeated Masha Slamovich in an intergender match at 11:10. Masha has scored a win over nearly every male wrestler on the GCW roster, but Fatu is a big man, so we’ll see how this goes. She attacked from behind before the bell and she peppered him with punches. Fatu hit a back elbow that dropped her. She dove through the ropes on him at 1:30, and they brawled on the floor. She hit a series of knife-edge chops to his shoulder. In the ring, Fatu dropped her with a clothesline at 3:00. He whipped Masha into a turnbuckle and was in control. He nailed a uranage at 5:00 and he kept her grounded.

She hit a missile dropkick and they were both down. Masha hit a jumping knee and a Helluva Kick into the corner, then her spinning heel kick for a nearfall at 7:30. Fatu nailed a Superkick and a running buttsplash into the corner on her face. Fatu missed a handspring-back-moonsault. She hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall, then a Canadian Destroyer and a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall at 9:30. He dropped her with a punch, then a pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Fatu finally hit a double-jump moonsault for the pin. That was really entertaining.

* Fatu got on the mic, helped her to her feet and said “you hit harder than most of these mother f—ing guys here.” Fatu told her he has “love and respect” for her.

3. Paul Walter Hauser defeated Matthew Palmer at 11:02. Palmer is the “monster hunter” who is dressed like an 1800s carnival magician with his belt filled with potions. This is my first time seeing Hauser, who is a big burly man and makes me think of Bear Boulder from AEW’s Iron Savages. He is an actor from Netflix’s Cobra Kai; I haven’t seen the show before so everyone else is more familiar with him than I am. Palmer raked the eyes and was booed. Palmer hit a bodyslam at 1:30 but it just angered Hauser. Hauser hit some hip-tosses and kicks, then a bodyslam. They brawled to the floor. Hauser threw a really ugly kick that showed a lot of light; Loquasto said “he didn’t get all of it.” (This crowd was very forgiving.) In the ring, Palmer hit a DDT for a nearfall at 4:30.

Palmer dumped a bag of … open WWE action figures! … onto the mat. Palmer hit a spinebuster onto the pile of action figures for a nearfall. He threw the toys into the crowd but broke a few of them first, drawing boos. Hauser hit a second-rope double-underhook suplex, and they were both down at 8:00. They traded chops while on their knees; Hauser removed gloves he was wearing and hit some chops.

Hauser peeled his T-shirt open, allowing Palmer to hit some chops, but Palmer was too exhausted to hit hard. Hauser put a bandana on, and the crowd chanted “Cobra Kai!” Hauser nailed the Crane Kick, then a falling headbutt to the knee, a Stinger Splash, and a Five Finger Death Punch for the pin. That topped all reasonable expectations. It was really well put together, and for a man of his size, Hauser didn’t get winded and held up his own. Bravo to whoever put this match together.

* They aired the “In Memoriam: Matthew Palmer, 1986-2023” graphic. I’ve seen them do it before, but it’s aways funny.

4. Jake Crist defeated Sonico, Alan Angels, Damian Chambers, Rocky Romero, and Chris Bey in a six-way scramble match to retain the Wrestling Revolver Title at 11:39. Angels and Sonico have been fighting in Prestige Wrestling all year, which the commentators acknowledged. A huge pop for Romero. Bey wore his Impact Wrestling Tag Title belt. Chambers is using his “Golden Ticket” (money in the bank) to enter this match; why would you do that in a multi-man match? Sonico and Angels immediately fought at the bell. Romero and Chambers traded blows. Romero hit a hurancarana on Crist. Romero hit his Forever Clotheslines in each corner at 2:00. Sonico hit a clothesline on Romero. Bey hit a doublestomp on Sonico.

Angels and Bey traded some nice offense. Chambers hit a Flatliner on Angels for a nearfall at 5:00. Romero hit a dive through the ropes. Sonico tied Angels in a Tarantula; in a cool spot, Bey hit a flip dive to the floor over both of them. Crist hit an Asai Moonsault onto everyone at 6:30. In the ring, Crist hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall on Chambers. Bey hit a top-rope stunner. Chambers hit a missile dropkick on Sonico. Rocky hit a Sliced Bread on Chambers. Angels hit a half-nelson suplex, then the Angels Wings on Romero for a nearfall at 8:30. Sonico hit a DDT for a nearfall, but Chambers grabbed the ref to stop the count. Chambers hit a Tiger Driver for a believable nearfall.

Crist hit a second-rope flying forearm on Bey, then a missile dropkick and a Small Package Driver for a nearfall. Sonico and Angels resumed trading punches, and Angels nailed a DDT. Angels came off the top rope but Crist caught him with a stunner. Crist grabbed Sonico, got a backslide, and scored the pin. A non-stop sprint.

* The intermission match is Kaito Kiyomiya vs. JT Dunn from a recent Revolver show from Ohio. Well worth watching if you haven’t seen it.

5. Steve Maclin defeated 1 Called Manders, Jake Something, and Slice Boogie in a four-way at 8:42. Manders and Maclin immediately brawled to the floor, while Boogie and Jake brawled in the ring. Maclin dove through the ropes. In the ring, Jake and Maclin traded punches. Manders hit a Bulldog Powerslam at 2:30 on Boogie. Boogie and Manders hit a team suplex on Manders. Maclin hit a backbreaker over his knee on Manders at 4:00. Jake hit a double clothesline.

Manders dove through the ropes onto two guys. Jake dove over the top rope onto all three opponents at 5:30! In the ring, Jake hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Maclin hit a spear on Jake as Jake was tied in the Tree of Woe for a believable tearful. Manders hit a decapitating clothesline on Maclin for a nearfall. Manders and Jake traded forearm strikes. Boogie hit a flipping axe kick. Manders hit a clothesline on Boogie. Maclin hit a low blow on Manders, tossed Manders to the floor, then Maclin hit a DDT on Boogie for the pin. Good big-man brawl.

* Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana) walked to the ring. Nana got the crowd going with the “Whose House?” “Swerve’s House!” chant. Strickland got on the mic and talked about his career and the importance of giving back to wrestling. He started talking about his match with Adam Page at Full Gear and he promised it would be bloody.

Out of nowhere, “Hangman” Adam Page hit the ring and attacked him, and the crowd went nuts! Numerous security guards separated them but of course, they broke free and kept brawling. Awesome segment. “Swerve, I will beat your ass in the parking lot I’ll beat your ass at the hotel, I’ll beat your ass in Revolver, and I’ll beat your ass at Full Gear,” Page said.

6. Mike Bailey defeated Bryan Keith at 15:14. The commentators talked about their prior bouts. They shook hands then immediately traded quick reversals, then forearm strikes. Keith hit a Mafia Kick that sent Bailey to the floor at 2:00. They traded chops on the floor in front of the fans. Bailey hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Keith hit a summersault senton from the apron to the floor. In the ring, Keith hit a kneedrop to the head and was in charge. Keith hit a stunner for a nearfall at 5:00. Bailey hit a second-rope missile dropkick, a series of kicks, and his running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Keith nailed an Exploder Suplex into the corner for a nearfall at 7:00.

They hit simultaneous roundhouse kicks to the head and both fell to the mat. They got up and traded more forearm strikes, then chops. Keith hit a back chop at 9:00, so he offered his back so Bailey could hit a back chop. Keith hit a chop to the back, and he again offered his back so Bailey could hit another. Keith ended this exchange with a kick, so Bailey hit his Speedball kicks to the ribs and thighs. Bailey missed the Ultima Weapon, but he nailed a top-rope moonsault to the floor, with them both crashing into the crowd; that was a potentially dangerous landing. They got onto the ring apron and traded kicks at 12:30.

Bailey hit his Moonsault double knees on the ring apron, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Bailey went to the top rope but Keith hit a leaping headbutt! Keith nailed a top-rope Exploder Suplex and a Shining Wizard but Bailey kicked out at one! Keith hit a standing powerbomb and another kneestrike for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups. Bailey hit a moonsault kneedrop to the chest, a Tornado Kick into the corner, then he nailed the Ultima Weapon summersault kneedrop for the clean pin. These two absolutely click in the ring. What a match!

7. “The Switchblades” Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan defeated “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz at 12:15. I don’t recognize the song that Moxley and Callihan came out to; it’s not “Wild Thing.” Moxley and Wentz opened; no silliness from Zachary as this was a great, intense exchange, and they traded chops. Callihan entered at 2:00 and slammed Trey face-first to the mat. Moxley dove through the ropes onto Wentz. Callihan dumped Trey to the floor and they all brawled away from ringside. Sami accidentally hit the ring post. In the ring, Sami gave Trey a paper cut between his fingers at 5:00, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. He then gave a paper cut to Trey’s lip, then to the arm pit.

Zach hit a stunner on Callihan and the Rascalz began working him over. The commentators wondered where Moxley went; we didn’t see what happened to him. Sami made the hot tag to Moxley at 8:30. Jon stomped on Trey in the corner. Moxley hit double DDTs on both Rascalz. He bit Trey’s nose as they brawled in the corner. Wentz hit a doublestomp on Moxley’s chest for a nearfall.

Moxley nailed a Gotch-style piledriver on Wentz for a nearfall. Moxley immediately applied a rear-naked choke on Wentz, but Trey hit a moonsault onto Jon to break it up. The Rascalz hit their team Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Callihan jumped in the ring and brawled with both Rascalz; the Rascalz responded with superkicks. Moxley hit the Paradigm Shift double-arm DDT on Wentz for the pin. A fun brawl.

8. Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir defeated Athena and Billie Starkz via DQ at 13:54. Starkz came out first to a babyface pop, then Athena to massive heel heat. Shafir came out third, with Rousey last, and Ronda got a really nice pop. Athena got in her face and held her ROH title high above her head. Starkz and Shafir started; Veda pointed out these two have fought recently here, with Billie handing Marina her first loss in Revolver. Athena tagged in, so Ronda entered at 2:00. (I don’t pretend to know if these two fought in WWE). Athena stalled in the ropes then tagged in Billie, so she never actually touched Ronda. The crowd booed Athena’s chickenshit tag.

Ronda whipped Bille around by her arm, and she applied her modified Tarantula. Marina tagged back in and she worked over Billie. Athena (on the ring apron) kicked Marina in the back, then she tagged herself in and worked over Marina. Athena ‘shadowboxed’ at Ronda as she worked over Marina hitting a spear for a nearfall at 5:00. Billie and Athena kept beating down Shafir. Billie hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Ronda finally made the hot tag and she suplexed Athena. Marina hit a powerslam on Billie, and suddenly everyone was down at 9:00 and the crowd chanted, “this is awesome!”

Ronda slammed Athena for a nearfall, but Billie made the save. Billie got tossed to the floor, and Rousey kicked Athena, then choked her in the ropes at 10:30. Billie hit a doublestomp to Ronda’s stomach for a nearfall. Ronda tossed Billie onto Athena, with Marina making a cover on Athena for a nearfall at 12:00. Billie set up Marina for a Gory Bomb, with Athena hitting a Lungblower move; nice combo.

Ronda tagged back in and she immediately applied an anklelock on Billie. Marina applied an anklelock on Marina. Athena and Billie were able to escape but Marina and Rousey mounted them and began throwing punches. However, Athena escaped and she grabbed the ROH title belt and struck Ronda in the back of the head, and the ref called for the bell. The announcer said this was a “no contest.” (I’m calling it a DQ, as only one team cheated.)

* Ronda got on the mic and thanked the crowd for their support.

Final Thoughts: Revolver is making its case for being one of the best indy promotions of 2023 and this felt like a historic debut in Los Angeles. With Callihan’s long connections to Impact (yes, I know he’s since left) and his friendship with Moxley, we had a great show combining wrestlers under AEW, Impact, and MLW contracts. It feels like we saw some matches here we wouldn’t see anywhere else. Even with the non-finish in the main event, it was still the right call to end with that match, as Rousey at an indy show really felt special. She looked good and seemed reinvigorated. It makes me now wonder if she is Tony Khan’s secret signing.

The best match was easily Bailey-Keith. I don’t care how many times I’ve seen it now, those two click in the ring. I’ll go with the Moxley tag for second, the main event for third, and the Loco-Horus for honorable mention. Everyone looked good here, and like I noted, for a non-wrestler, the Hauser match came off really well. They definitely plotted it out well so he wasn’t asked to do anything that would be too difficult, and I’ll again praise him for not getting winded out there, either. This show gets a huge thumbs up from me.