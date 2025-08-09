MLW “Blood and Thunder” lineup: The card for tonight’s free online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder event.
-Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak for the MLW Championship
-Mistico vs. Ikuro Kwon in an Opera Cup tournament match
-Satoshi Kojima vs. Bobby Fish in an Opera Cup tournament match
-Bishop Dyer vs. Anthony Greene in an Opera Cup tournament match
-Shotzi vs. Ava Everett
-Paul London vs. Neon in a Lightning match (10-minute time limit)
-Mads Krule Krugger vs. Matthew Justice vs. CW Anderson vs. Okumura vs. Mr. Thomas vs. Ariel Dominguez in a six-way scramble match
Powell’s POV: MLW Blood & Thunder was taped on June 26, 2025, in Queens, New York, at Melrose Ballroom. The show will stream at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page, and will also be available on beIN Sports. Chris Vetter’s review will be available after the conclusion of the episode.
