MLW “Blood and Thunder” lineup: The card for tonight’s free online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s MLW Blood & Thunder event.

-Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak for the MLW Championship

-Mistico vs. Ikuro Kwon in an Opera Cup tournament match

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Bobby Fish in an Opera Cup tournament match

-Bishop Dyer vs. Anthony Greene in an Opera Cup tournament match

-Shotzi vs. Ava Everett

-Paul London vs. Neon in a Lightning match (10-minute time limit)

-Mads Krule Krugger vs. Matthew Justice vs. CW Anderson vs. Okumura vs. Mr. Thomas vs. Ariel Dominguez in a six-way scramble match

Powell’s POV: MLW Blood & Thunder was taped on June 26, 2025, in Queens, New York, at Melrose Ballroom. The show will stream at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page, and will also be available on beIN Sports. Chris Vetter’s review will be available after the conclusion of the episode.