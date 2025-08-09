What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): TNT Title match headlines tonight’s live show

August 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the TNT Championship

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos

-Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Willow Nightingale vs. “Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

