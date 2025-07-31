AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): TNT Championship match set for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight for the TNT Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn in an AEW Tag Team Title eliminator semifinal tournament match

-“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun vs. “Brodido” Brody King and Bandido in an AEW Tag Team Title eliminator opening round tournament match

-Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla

-Kris Statlander in action

Powell's POV: Collision will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.