ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

September 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds in a Proving Ground match

-“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Angelico and Serpentico

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona in action

-Anthony Ogogo in action

-Rachael Ellering in action

