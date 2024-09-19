ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds in a Proving Ground match
-“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Angelico and Serpentico
-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona in action
-Anthony Ogogo in action
-Rachael Ellering in action
