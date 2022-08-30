AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Rush vs. Blake Christian

-Serpentico vs. John Silver

-Renee Michelle vs. Leila Grey

-Dante Martin vs. AR Fox

-“The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Antony Henry vs. Oliver Sawyer and Manny Lo

-Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison

-Vicky Dreamboat vs. Julia Hart

-Kayla Rossi vs. Vipress

-Mylo vs. Kiera Hogan

-“The Trustbusters” Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J vs. Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez, and Hermano

-Gus De La Vega vs. Angelo Parker

-Tyson Maddox vs. Brock Anderson

-Diamante vs. Charlette Renegade

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.