AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Rush vs. Blake Christian
-Serpentico vs. John Silver
-Renee Michelle vs. Leila Grey
-Dante Martin vs. AR Fox
-“The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Antony Henry vs. Oliver Sawyer and Manny Lo
-Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison
-Vicky Dreamboat vs. Julia Hart
-Kayla Rossi vs. Vipress
-Mylo vs. Kiera Hogan
-“The Trustbusters” Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J vs. Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez, and Hermano
-Gus De La Vega vs. Angelo Parker
-Tyson Maddox vs. Brock Anderson
-Diamante vs. Charlette Renegade
AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.
