NXT 2.0 TV preview: The card for tonight’s go-home show for the Worlds Collide live special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend and “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince

-“Diamond Mine” Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Damon Kemp vs. “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

Powell’s POV: This will be the final push for Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide event. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).