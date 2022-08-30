What's happening...

A&E Biography on Rey Mysterio rating and viewership count, plus WWE Rivals on Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero, and WWE Smack Talk

August 30, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s A&E biography on Rey Mysterio produced 444,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 33rd in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals delivered 316,000 viewers for A&E and finished 54th in the cable ratings with a 0.09 rating. This episode focused on the rivalry between Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk finished with 179,000 viewers for A&E and finished 103rd in the cable ratings with a 0.05 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Edge biography tallied 453,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. Last week’s WWE Rivals on Edge vs. John Cena produced 304,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating. And last week’s Smack Talk drew 235,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. Sunday’s biography focuses on the first WrestleMania, and WWE Rivals spotlights Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella. The WrestleMania biography interests me, but it could be a tough week given that it’s a holiday weekend and the shows will run opposite the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

