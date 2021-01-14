NXT TV preview: NXT Fight Pit, three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in an NXT Fight Pit match.

-Kushida and Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm in a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-“Lucha House Party” Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

