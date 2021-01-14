What's happening...

Serena Deeb says losing her WWE job was “probably the best thing that ever happened” to her, recalls when she knew she wanted to sign with AEW

January 14, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Serena Deeb
Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards
Interview available at Omny.fm

Serena Deeb on her AEW Dynamite match with Thunder Rosa and getting signed: “I knew from that first taping that I wanted to be a part of [AEW]. I just had such a positive experience, and just the way it all turned out, I couldn’t have asked for a better story.”

Serena Deeb on losing her job in early 2020: “It was probably the best thing that ever happened to me, losing my job, because [AEW] probably would not be happening right now. I don’t even look back on that with any type of negative feelings or anything; it is purely positive for me.”

