WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the penultimate edition before SummerSlam

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.323 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 1.23 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode on FS1.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.36 rating on FS1. The better comparison is to the July 14 edition of Smackdown on Fox, which had 2.309 million viewers and a 0.62 rating. The July 29, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.193 million viewers and a 0.52 rating for the SummerSlam go-home show.