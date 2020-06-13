6/12 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Isaiah Scott, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch vs. Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese, and Tehuti Miles, “Ever-Rise” Chase Parker and Matt Martel vs. Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live

Taped last the week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed June 12, 2020 on WWE Network

We had a cold open and went straight into the show. Byron Saxton and Corey Graves were on commentary…

1. “Ever-Rise” Chase Parker and Matt Martell vs. Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis. The match started with Ruff in the ring with either Parker or Martell (I have no idea because the commentary team made no effort to explain which one of these men is which). Ruff and the who I later googled to be Martell had a quick exchange before each tagged in their partners.

Alanis and Parker each tried to gain control with a wrist lock, with Alanis winning out and forcing Parker to make a tag to Martell. The newly tagged in Martell fell to an arm drag and was locked in another arm lock until Alanis tagged in Ruff. Ever Rise were able to get the better of Ruff however, escaping out of his own arm lock attempt and hitting him with some strikes and a couple of tag team maneuvers including an Irish whip followed by a modified Poetry in Motion.

Martell then locked in a reverse seated Hammerlock before Ruff was able to flip out of this and tag in Alanis. However, Alanis simply ran into a clothesline from Martell who picked him up and tagged in Parker to execute their finisher, which was a Dragon-Lift Lungblower to get the pinfall victory…

Ever-Rise defeated Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was a nothing match with a nothing result that told me nothing about either of these teams. Not to bash on Graves and Saxton but if it wasn’t my job to review this show every week, I would have had no reason to google Ever-Rise to figure out which of these guys was named what. It didn’t give me hope that WWE care about this team when they didn’t bother telling me who is who.

Another indication that this match was an afterthought was the fact that the only cool thing exhibited by Ever-Rise was their tag-team finisher, which was a nice-looking move, yet WWE didn’t even think to give it a name. I understand that this may have been their first time hitting it, but even the technical term would have told me more than the old ‘What a maneuver!’

After the match we got a recap of the last two of Tehuti Miles’ matches against Danny Burh and Oney Lorcan, as well as the match last week between Isaiah Scott and Jack Gallagher in which Tony Nese attacked Scott post-match. This set up the six-man tag in the main event…

After the break we also got a recap of El Hijo Del Fantasma’s heel turn and attack on Drake Maverick on NXT and the reveal that his name is ‘Santos Escobar’…

2. Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese and Tehuti Miles vs. Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott. The match started with Tehuti Miles and Danny Burch in the ring with Miles dodging out of the way of a lunging Burch to avoid contact. Miles was eventually caught by a shoulder block and tagged in Nese who was immediately caught by Burch and forced to take a three man boot from the faces. Burch and Lorcan tagged in and out with Scott as well, each of them hitting Nese with strikes and wearing him down with quick submissions.

Eventually, Gallagher was able to tag himself in while Lorcan was shooting Nese off the ropes and turned the tides against him. The heels tagged in and out now, isolating Lorcan, with Nese and Gallagher even hitting Gallagher with a suplex, cross body combo, although only getting a two count. Miles tagged himself in next, to the dismay of Gallagher, and while he initially got caught by a Lorcan uppercut, he kept Lorcan down with a strong clothesline.

Miles then picked Lorcan up and hit him with a weak looking flapjack, before arguing with Nese and Gallagher, allowing Lorcan to tag in Scott who rushed Miles and tripped him before transitioning to a German Suplex. Scott then hit Miles with a rolling Flatliner,, but had his subsequent pinfall attempt broken up by Gallagher.

Scott then tagged in Burch who hit Miles with some strikes, with the assistance of Scott, but was not able to secure the pinfall. Burch then picked up Miles but got distracted by Nese, allowing Miles to jump Burch and tag in Nese who smacked Burch with a kick to the chest. Miles then tagged himself in again, prompting Nese and Gallagher to leave him high and dry in frustration, citing a lack of desire to babysit him.

Burch took advantage, hitting Miles with a headbutt before tagging in Scott who hit the confidence boost Rope-Hung Driver, to get the pinfall victory…

Isaiah Scott, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese and Tehuti Miles.

Anish’s Thoughts: This match was definitely better than the first and Scott and Burch specifically looked good throughout the match. Once again, Miles seems to have gotten the short end of the stick, not hitting much offense, almost botching that flapjack, and generally making ill-advised in character decisions during the match. Nese and Gallagher seem to have some sort of budding alliance, which if I had to guess, won’t last till SummerSlam.

I don’t know what this really did story-wise unless it leads to Miles feuding with Gallagher and Nese, although that seems one sided and illogical and not something I’d really like to see. Overall, this was a middling show. Nothing really progressed in the grand scheme of 205 Live, and quite frankly I have no idea what anyone is working towards considering the NXT Cruiserweight Title is nowhere to be seen, even though it and the current champion were in this same building on Wednesday. A completely forgettable episode of 205 Live.