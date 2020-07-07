WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the Independence Day weekend edition 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.777 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was also 1.777 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.174 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: The numbers were down due to it being a holiday weekend in the United States. Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the Friday night network battle in the men 18-49 demographic, and a tie in the adults 18-34 and 18-49 demographics.



