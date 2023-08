CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The pre-sale for WrestleMania XL tickets is underway. WWEVIP and TWEETS are among the passcodes for the presale at Ticketmaster.com.

Powell’s POV: WrestleMania XL will be held on April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. The general sale starts Friday.