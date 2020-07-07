ROH star Jay Lethal responds to #SpeakingOut allegations

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor wrestler Jay Lethal issued the following statement in response to #SpeakingOut allegations made against him.

“It has always been my choice to use silence to keep my dignity, refrain from publicly attacking people I’m not fond of, and relying on who I have been as a person to speak for itself. I’ve also never wanted to use MY platform to boost or give attention to any negativity. I do however know and realize that some people will sadly take my silence to mean something else.

“The #speakingout movement has given me hope that the industry that I’ve chosen to give my life to will become a better place. I’ve wanted to stand in support of all those brave enough to share their painful stories. Unfortunately I was afraid to due to the lies that are being said about me.

“I have never and would never sexually harass, sexually assault, rape or force myself on anyone. I would never use my status to deny anyone opportunities. Even now, it pains me to know that defending myself might somehow tarnish an important movement and cast doubt on real, troubling experiences.”

Powell’s POV: Former Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein called out Lethal via social media by stating that “multiple women brought complaints and evidence of sexual misconduct/harassment by Jay Lethal.” She claims that ROH officials “ignored/covered it up” and added that “they only take action when convenient” (read her tweets below). Former ROH valet Taeler Hendrix claimed in 2018 that Lethal indicated that she was removed from television because she declined to sleep with him. Lethal denied the allegations by stating that they had no validity.

When @JRoccDaddy harassed a female member of @ringofhonor locker room, he was told to leave and was not welcome back. 👏🏼

MULTIPLE women brought complaints & evidence of sexual misconduct/harassment by Jay Lethal.

ROH ignored/covered it up.

They only take action when convenient. — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) July 6, 2020

They are hoping to use another “investigation” to wait everyone out until we “forget.” Thank you, @ringofhonor for all of the truly wonderful things you do and have done. Now please address the bad behavior.

Do better. Right now you continue to CHOOSE not to.#SpeakingOut — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) July 6, 2020

There is no comfort in silence anymore… pic.twitter.com/Gr0zFbEH8C — Jay Lethal (@TheLethalJay) July 7, 2020



