11/27 Big Time Wrestling “Return Of The Dragon” results: Ricky Steamboat and FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Nick Aldis, and Brock Anderson, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Rock-n-Roll Express, NWA Jr. Hvt. Champion Kerry Morton vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar, Savannah Evans vs. Amber Nova, Big Time Wrestling Champion Danny Miles vs. Facade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Big Time Wrestling “Return Of The Dragon”

Raleigh, North Carolina at J.S. Dorton Arena

Replay available via FITE.TV

Results courtesy of Dot Net reader Jason Biagi

Joe Dombrowski and Shane Douglas (Ricky Steamboat’s WCW Tag Team Championship partner) were on commentary.

1. Scott Steiner won the Jimmy Valiant Invitational Boogie Jam Battle Royal.

2. Matt Hardy beat Crowbar.

3. NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton pinned Brian Pillman Jr.

3. Big Time Wrestling Champion Danny Miles defeated Facade.

4. “The Rock-n-Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson beat Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe. Morton hit a Canadian Destroyer on Mark and then pinned him.

5. Savannah Evans defeated Amber Nova

6. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler beat Jay Lethal, Nick Aldis, and Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson). Steamboat, Wheeler, and Harwood caught Lethal, Aldis, and Anderson in simultaneous figure-four leg locks for the triple tap out.