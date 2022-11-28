WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Smackdown World Cup final set for Friday’s FS1 show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet in the Smackdown World Cup tournament final

-The fallout from WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Powell’s POV: Smackdown is bumped to FS1 on Friday due to Fox’s college football coverage. The tournament winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at a later date. Smackdown will be live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. May same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).