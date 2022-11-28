What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

November 28, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

-Maki Itoh and Emi Sakura vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-Matt Hardy and “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Mark Quen vs. Luther, Serpentico, and Isaiah Moore

-Blair Onyx vs. The Bunny

-Joe Alonzo and GPA vs. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh

-Laynie Luck vs. Athena

-Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, and Yabo vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

-Brandon Cutler vs. “Man Scout” Jake Manning

-Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.