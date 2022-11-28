AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

-Maki Itoh and Emi Sakura vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-Matt Hardy and “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Mark Quen vs. Luther, Serpentico, and Isaiah Moore

-Blair Onyx vs. The Bunny

-Joe Alonzo and GPA vs. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh

-Laynie Luck vs. Athena

-Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, and Yabo vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

-Brandon Cutler vs. “Man Scout” Jake Manning

-Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.