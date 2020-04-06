4/6 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the night after WrestleMania 36 edition featuring new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, what’s next for Edge, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Shayna Baszler

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,402)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired April 6, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with still shots of Drew McIntyre defeating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36… The Raw opening aired…

Asuka made her entrance while Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton checked in on commentary. Saxton said it was time to hit the reset button in WWE. Phillips said they would show the “shocking footage” of what happened after McIntyre beat Lesnar. Saxton hyped a rematch of the Raw Tag Title match from WrestleMania. Liv Morgan made her entrance…

1. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan. The broadcast team played up Morgan’s win over Natalya on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show. Asuka laughed at Morgan and jawed at her in Japanese before they locked up. A couple minutes into the match, Morgan performed a head-scissors takedown from the apron to the floor. When she got up, Asuka caught her with a kick heading into a commercial break. [C]

The WrestleMania Hollywood video aired for the show scheduled to be held on March 28, 2021 in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium. In the ring, Asuka toyed with Morgan, who rolled her up for a two count. Morgan leapt onto the ropes and came off with a Codebreaker on Asuka.

Morgan ducked a clothesline, then fired back with a couple of her own. Morgan continued her offensive flurry and picked up a near fall following a double stomp to the back of Asuka. Morgan reached down to grab Asuka, who put her in an armbar. Morgan rolled onto Asuka, who had to release to the hold to avoid being pinned.

Asuka caught Morgan with a German suplex and a shining wizard and went for the cover, but Morgan put a foot on the rope to break the referee’s count. Asuka caught Morgan in the ropes and went for an Asuka Lock, but Morgan rolled on top of her and got a two count. Asuka continued to work for her finishing hold and eventually applied it and got the submission win…

Asuka beat Liv Morgan in 11:10.

Powell’s POV: A good match to open the show. Morgan gained something in defeat by being as competitive as she was with Asuka, so this didn’t feel like big a step backward from her WrestleMania Kickoff Show upset win over Natalya.

A video package recapped Becky Lynch beating Shayna Baszler to retain the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania…

Footage aired from after the WrestleMania match of Lynch being interviewed by Charly Caruso. Lynch said everything she does it calculated and downplayed the idea that she was on her last breath. She also put over Baszler as incredible, but also said Baszler knows where to find her…

Post WrestleMania footage aired of Baszler backstage. Baszler stated the old ABC Wide World of Sports opening line “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” She looked into the camera and promised Lynch the agony of her defeat…

Powell’s POV: I really liked the brief clip of Baszler selling her frustration and vowing to take it out on Lynch. It fits her character while also having her sell the loss.

Phillips hyped the Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory rematch for the Raw Tag Titles. Saxton hyped the Boneyard match between Undertaker and AJ Styles for later in the show… [C]

An ad for NXT hyped the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano and the ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship for Wednesday’s show…

Phillips narrated still shots of The Street Profits beating Garza and Theory at WrestleMania, and of Bianca Belair’s involvement after the match…

2. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) for the Raw Tag Titles. Vega came out dressed in wrestling gear. The champions jumped out to a quick start and hit simultaneous dropkicks on the challengers heading into an early break. [C] Late in the match, Ford went up top, but Vega climbed onto the apron and held his foot to stop him. The referee spotted her and called for the disqualification.

The Street Profits defeated Austin Theory and Angel Garza by DQ in 10:45 to retain the Raw Tag Titles.

After the match, Garza held Ford, allowing Vega to kick him. Bianca Belair’s music played and she made her usual entrance. Once Belair entered the ring, Vega charged her, but Vega simply picked her up and slammed her down. Belair took the mic and questioned if Vega really thought she was going to do something. “I go here now,” Belair said. Belair did her EST bit and then called for Vega to get in the ring. The broadcast team questioned if we’d see Belair vs. Vega after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: This was a repeat from WrestleMania in terms of Belair coming out afterward to counter Vega. Belair really came into her own over the last year in NXT and has all the tools to be a star on the main roster. Here’s hoping the company doesn’t blow it. By the way, what an amazing coincidence that the one time Vega wears her ring gear to stand in the corner just happens to be the night that Belair challenges her to a match.

3. Bianca Belair (w/Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins) vs. Zelina Vega (w/Angel Garza, Austin Theory). Belair was dominant until Vega dodged her charging at her in the corner. Vega got a little offense in, including a DDT for a two count. Belair caught Vega leaping off the ropes and then overhead pressed her and dropped her. Belair went to run the ropes, but Theory blocked her pat. Ford pulled Theory to ringside and roughed him up. They rolled into the ring and the official called for the bell. The Street Profits and Belair quickly cleared the ring.

Bianca Belair fought Zelina Vega to a no-contest in 4:20.

After the match, Ford took the mic and said they were one day removed from WrestleMania. He said his brother and wife were there and challenged the heels to a six-person tag match. He still wants the smoke… [C]

4. Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins vs. Zelina Vega, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza in a six-person tag match. The broadcast team quickly explained that the men would face the men while the women could only face one another.



