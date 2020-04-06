CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS

WWE Raw Poll: Grade the April 6 night after WrestleMania 36 edition A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...

